Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon

Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to redeem an old McDonald's coupon good for one small McCafe drink.(Source: KIMT via CNN)
By KIMT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KIMT) - The discovery of an old McDonald’s coffee coupon led a group of high schoolers to make a cross-country road trip to redeem it.

Colton Marley, a soon-to-be high school senior from Pennsylvania, found a coupon in his wallet good for one small McCafe drink with no expiration date. He had it for several years, but how he got is a complete mystery.

“The strange thing is it was only available at three locations in the U.S., the closest one being Clear Lake, Iowa,” Marley said.

The discovery got Marley and his friends – Trey Hixon, Eli Peel and Jonah Smeltzer – thinking.

“We always kind of joked that we’d one day go out and do it, but I guess here we are,” Hixon said. “I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we went out there for a senior trip or something?’”

The idea became a reality when Marley and his friends loaded up their car and drove 13 hours from the Pittsburgh area to Clear Lake to redeem the coupon. It was accepted.

To add to the moment, all four teens dressed in suits and ties. Their table was decorated with a tablecloth and an artificial candle.

“We drove 13 hours, so why not?” Peel said.

In addition, the group made pit stops along the way, including a tour of the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, a Billy Joel concert in Indiana and a visit to the I-80 Truck Stop near Davenport, Iowa, that’s billed as the world’s largest truck stop.

It’s a trip none of them will ever forget.

Copyright 2022 KIMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

