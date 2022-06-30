Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

SWAT standoff near 11th and Hickory Street in Clovis

Clovis police SWAT team has responded to a call near 11th and Hickory Street.
Clovis police SWAT team has responded to a call near 11th and Hickory Street.(None)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police SWAT team has responded to a call near 11th and Hickory Street.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, officials are talking to a man inside a home through a megaphone advising him to come outside with his hand on his head.

The streets in the area are currently closed.

More information will be given once available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Kazuall McCallon is missing and was last seen near SW 9th.
Amarillo police have found missing 11-year-old boy
The Hutchinson County officials have responded to a possible drowning near Lake Meredith.
Officials: Swimmers rescued after boat broke down near Lake Meredith
The scene of the robbery
Amarillo Police investigate after employee threatened during robbery at truck stop
The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about...
Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle
North Amarillo Helium Plant System
Amarillo Helium plant system to be auctioned

Latest News

Potter County enforcing the firework ban this weekend and say safety comes first
Potter County officials reminds residents of partial firework ban, advising residents to be safe
Texas game wardens advice Texans to "stay dry" while boating
Texas officials work together stressing boat safety during holiday weekend
Amarillo police has arrested a man for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after striking a...
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after striking woman with gun near Rosemont Street
bike and build/habitat for humanity
Bike and Build helps Habitat for Humanity build home despite rise in lumber prices