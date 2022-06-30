Who's Hiring?
Potter County officials reminds residents of partial firework ban, advising residents to be safe

Potter County enforcing the firework ban this weekend and say safety comes first
Potter County enforcing the firework ban this weekend and say safety comes first(KFDA: The Creek Students)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the fourth of July approaches and firework stands open up Potter County advises residents to be safe.

The County is under a partial firework ban which prohibits the sale and use of “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins”.

Potter County will be adding officers to the street to enforce the firework ban as well as responding to every 911 call.

“We’re going to go around and we’ll be checking as much as we can,” said Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff. “The fourth of July is always a busy, busy time so we try to get out there as the calls come in. We will chase down each one of the calls if it’s something we feel like we need to go and check on.”

Sheriff Thomas wants residents to have fun but be safe because there is still a burn ban in effect that makes the firework ban necessary.

“We want everybody to go out and have a good time but we also want you to be very safe be cautious of what’s going on around you,” said Sheriff Thomas. “Even though we’ve had rain we are still very, very dry and all it takes is just one little spark.”

The penalty of having or igniting a banned firework is a class C misdemeanor.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

