Potter County officials: Man wanted for two counts of injury

Rico Alvarez
Rico Alvarez(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help locating a wanted man.

Officials say 30-year-old Rico Alvarez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent on bodily injury.

Alvarez is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tips leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

