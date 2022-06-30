List of counties in Panhandle area detailing fireworks burn ban

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - News Channel 10 reached out to the surrounding counties to find out about the fireworks ban ban.

More than half of the counties that responded do not have a fireworks ban.

Below are the list of counties detailing their firework ban:

Sherman County no fireworks ban in place.

Hansford no firework ban in place.

Ochiltree County no firework ban in place.

Lipscomb County no firework ban in place.

Hartley County no firework ban in place.

Moore County no firework ban in place.

Hutchinson County no firework ban in place.

Roberts County no firework ban in place.

Hemphill County no firework ban in place.

Potter County under a fireworks restriction banning fireworks with finns, and stick’s

Carson County no firework ban in place.

Wheeler County fireworks ban in place.

Deaf Smith County fireworks ban in place.

Randall County no firework ban in place.

Armstrong County firework ban in place.

Donley County no firework ban in place.

Parmer County no firework ban in place.

Castro County fireworks restriction banning fireworks with finns, and stick’s

Swisher County no firework ban in place.

Briscoe County fireworks restriction banning fireworks with finns, and stick’s

Hall County no firework ban in place.

Childress County no firework ban in place.

