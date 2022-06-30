List of counties in Panhandle area detailing fireworks burn ban
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - News Channel 10 reached out to the surrounding counties to find out about the fireworks ban ban.
More than half of the counties that responded do not have a fireworks ban.
Below are the list of counties detailing their firework ban:
- Sherman County no fireworks ban in place.
- Hansford no firework ban in place.
- Ochiltree County no firework ban in place.
- Lipscomb County no firework ban in place.
- Hartley County no firework ban in place.
- Moore County no firework ban in place.
- Hutchinson County no firework ban in place.
- Roberts County no firework ban in place.
- Hemphill County no firework ban in place.
- Potter County under a fireworks restriction banning fireworks with finns, and stick’s
- Carson County no firework ban in place.
- Wheeler County fireworks ban in place.
- Deaf Smith County fireworks ban in place.
- Randall County no firework ban in place.
- Armstrong County firework ban in place.
- Donley County no firework ban in place.
- Parmer County no firework ban in place.
- Castro County fireworks restriction banning fireworks with finns, and stick’s
- Swisher County no firework ban in place.
- Briscoe County fireworks restriction banning fireworks with finns, and stick’s
- Hall County no firework ban in place.
- Childress County no firework ban in place.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.