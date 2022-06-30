Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Monitors Some Rain Chances Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Hot weather returned today with some upper 90s and a few triple digit high temperatures across the area. Other than an isolated blip on radar in our NW counties, skies will be clear tonight and we will cool back down into the upper 60s. Daytime highs are expected to lock into the mid 90 range through the weekend, but evening rain chances will increase a bit starting tomorrow and Saturday. A quiet 4th of July is expected with sunshine and mid 90s, and then rain chances will redevelop around Tuesday of next week.

