CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - Clarendon will be hosting their 145th Annual Saints’ Roost Celebration, starting this evening.

The event will be starting tonight June 30, through July 2.

There will be live music, food vendors and more.

2022 Saints’ Roost Celebration (Source: Clarendon Texas)

