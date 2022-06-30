Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo contained wastewater spill at City Lift Station

A wastewater spill at 12:02 a.m. Thursday at City of Amarillo Lift Station No. 40 near Cliffside Drive has been contained.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A wastewater spill at 12:02 a.m. Thursday at City of Amarillo Lift Station No. 40 near Cliffside Drive has been contained.

A wastewater spill of 110,000 gallons happened in pastureland. The spill did not reach a nearby creek.

The cause of the spill was a pump failure. City crews were able to get the pump running and the spill stopped at 3:02 a.m. The area is being checked and any remaining standing water will be disinfected.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

