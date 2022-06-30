Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move

Daily expenses like food can quickly add up
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A recent Forbes Advisor survey showed that 54% of Americans said costs have impacted their summer travel plans this year.

With inflation at a historical high, experts like Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said the worst thing you can do on a summer trip is underestimate the cost.

Joyce said you need to plan out in advance each day of your trip and estimate how much you might spend out of pocket.  

He said it’s important to think about your destinations and meals and come up with “a daily plan when you’re on vacation.”

Joyce said don’t forget to leave room for spontaneity but try to estimate what your family will spend. 

Finally, he advised using cash instead of credit cards. It can help manage spending and you won’t get the surprise of a large bill when you return home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Kazuall McCallon is missing and was last seen near SW 9th.
Amarillo police have found missing 11-year-old boy
The Hutchinson County officials have responded to a possible drowning near Lake Meredith.
Officials: Swimmers rescued after boat broke down near Lake Meredith
The scene of the robbery
Amarillo Police investigate after employee threatened during robbery at truck stop
The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about...
Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle
North Amarillo Helium Plant System
Amarillo Helium plant system to be auctioned

Latest News

The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
TikTok's eel pit guy has set up an eel sanctuary in his home.
LOOK: TikTok star builds eel pit in basement of his house
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million...
Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals