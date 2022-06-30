Bike and Build helps Habitat for Humanity build home despite rise in lumber prices

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bike and Build has made it’s stop in Amarillo to help Habitat for Humanity build a home, despite the rise of lumber prices, for a family who has volunteered over 1,000 hours with them.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit that helps build homes and bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

“We’re building affordable housing and with the process going up, that makes it very difficult to do,” said William Larkin, construction supervisor for Habitat for Humanity.

The price has impacted their mission in bringing affordable homes to those in need.

“Yes, the prices have risen dramatically since the onset of COVID. They’ve come down a little bit, but we’re still paying very high prices,” said William Larkin.

Although prices have risen, members of both organizations are enjoying helping those in need.

“I’m a registered nurse and I work a lot with the homeless population in Philadelphia and realized I wanted to learn more about affordable housing and the causes of it and possible solutions. So that was a big reason why I also wanted to do this,” said Alice Xie, a member of Bike and Build.

Bike and Build is a non-profit that bikes across the country to help build and restore homes for low-income families.

Builders say they have enjoyed the experience and helping those in need along the way.

“The people we meet along the way the community members hearing about the struggles of affordable housing or lack thereof in their communities, but also the creative and innovative ways that they’re trying to address and deal with it,” said Hannah Lucas, Bike and Builder.

A first time Bike and Builder, Taylor Sutherland, says the experience can be difficult but is glad to have the support of those around him.

“It’s really it’s a challenge and a struggle at times, but it’s it’s great to have a team like these 21 people that I’m with that I can rely on,” said Taylor Sutherland.

“I just I just love what they do and I just want it to be a part of it,” Naomi Perez, Director of Community Engagement for Habitat for Humanity.

If you are interested in riding with Bike and Build clock here, if you are interested in helping with a build for Habitat click here.

