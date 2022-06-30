Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Bike and Build helps Habitat for Humanity build home despite rise in lumber prices

bike and build/habitat for humanity
bike and build/habitat for humanity(n/a)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bike and Build has made it’s stop in Amarillo to help Habitat for Humanity build a home, despite the rise of lumber prices, for a family who has volunteered over 1,000 hours with them.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit that helps build homes and bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

“We’re building affordable housing and with the process going up, that makes it very difficult to do,” said William Larkin, construction supervisor for Habitat for Humanity.

The price has impacted their mission in bringing affordable homes to those in need.

“Yes, the prices have risen dramatically since the onset of COVID. They’ve come down a little bit, but we’re still paying very high prices,” said William Larkin.

Although prices have risen, members of both organizations are enjoying helping those in need.

“I’m a registered nurse and I work a lot with the homeless population in Philadelphia and realized I wanted to learn more about affordable housing and the causes of it and possible solutions. So that was a big reason why I also wanted to do this,” said Alice Xie, a member of Bike and Build.

Bike and Build is a non-profit that bikes across the country to help build and restore homes for low-income families.

Builders say they have enjoyed the experience and helping those in need along the way.

“The people we meet along the way the community members hearing about the struggles of affordable housing or lack thereof in their communities, but also the creative and innovative ways that they’re trying to address and deal with it,” said Hannah Lucas, Bike and Builder.

A first time Bike and Builder, Taylor Sutherland, says the experience can be difficult but is glad to have the support of those around him.

“It’s really it’s a challenge and a struggle at times, but it’s it’s great to have a team like these 21 people that I’m with that I can rely on,” said Taylor Sutherland.

“I just I just love what they do and I just want it to be a part of it,” Naomi Perez, Director of Community Engagement for Habitat for Humanity.

If you are interested in riding with Bike and Build clock here, if you are interested in helping with a build for Habitat click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Kazuall McCallon is missing and was last seen near SW 9th.
Amarillo police have found missing 11-year-old boy
The Hutchinson County officials have responded to a possible drowning near Lake Meredith.
Officials: Swimmers rescued after boat broke down near Lake Meredith
The scene of the robbery
Amarillo Police investigate after employee threatened during robbery at truck stop
The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about...
Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle
North Amarillo Helium Plant System
Amarillo Helium plant system to be auctioned

Latest News

Amarillo police has arrested a man for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after striking a...
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after striking woman with gun near Rosemont Street
A wastewater spill at 12:02 a.m. Thursday at City of Amarillo Lift Station No. 40 near...
City of Amarillo contained wastewater spill at City Lift Station
James Gilmer
Amarillo police have found missing man
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move