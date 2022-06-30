Amarillo Symphony receives $2,000 grant to expand arts access

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony receives a $2,000 grant from Texas Women for the Arts to expand arts access.

The grants fund will be used to support Kinderkonzerts, an educational program for K-2nd grade students.

“The Amarillo Symphony is very grateful to TWA for their investment in the youth of this region,” says Larry Lang, the Symphony’s Executive Director. This grant allows more young students to experience the wonder of a live orchestral concert in a visually stunning venue. The Amarillo Symphony is proud to serve over 16,000 students a year through its education programs.”

