Amarillo Police: Man arrested after striking woman with gun near Rosemont Street

Amarillo police has arrested a man for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after striking a...
Amarillo police has arrested a man for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after striking a woman with a gun near Rosemont.(CBS46)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after striking a woman with a gun near Rosemont.

According to officials, on Thursday, June 30, at 9:40 a.m., officers were sent near Rosemont on an attempted suicide call.

While enroute officers were told that it was an assault. When officers arrived, they found a man being held on the ground by another man.

Officers took this man into custody and placed him in a patrol car. Witnesses at the scene told officers the man had chased the victim, a woman into the street, pointed a gun at her, and then struck her several times with the gun. 

The woman was being treated by AMR at the scene for her injuries.

38-year-old Robert Daniel York, was arrested on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Potter County Jail.

This case is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Squad.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

