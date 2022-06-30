Amarillo Police: Man arrested after striking woman with gun near Rosemont Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after striking a woman with a gun near Rosemont.

According to officials, on Thursday, June 30, at 9:40 a.m., officers were sent near Rosemont on an attempted suicide call.

While enroute officers were told that it was an assault. When officers arrived, they found a man being held on the ground by another man.

Officers took this man into custody and placed him in a patrol car. Witnesses at the scene told officers the man had chased the victim, a woman into the street, pointed a gun at her, and then struck her several times with the gun.

The woman was being treated by AMR at the scene for her injuries.

38-year-old Robert Daniel York, was arrested on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Potter County Jail.

This case is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Squad.

