Amarillo police ask for help locating missing man

James Gilmer
James Gilmer(APD)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for 82-year-old James Gilmer.

He was last seen around 10:00 p.m. last night.

James was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid button down shirt with blue jeans. He is described as five-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald.

APD said James left his home in a 2012 white Chevrolet Equinox with Texas license plate KSV-5711.

He has been diagnoses with dementia.

Anyone with information on his location are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

