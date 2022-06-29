Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WT partners with Weatherford College to ease transition into graduate school

KFDA NEWS AT SIX: WT partners with Weatherford College to ease transition into graduate school
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M and Weatherford College are joining forces to make applying to graduate school easier.

Today the Weatherford College President Tod A. Farmer and WT President Walter V. Wendler signed an agreement to expand opportunities for under graduate students who want to go to WT’s graduate school.

“It integrates the undergraduate program at Weatherford College with our graduate program from the time it starts,” says President Wendler. “This means that our students will be getting advice and counsel that will help them in a smooth and productive transfer from Weatherford into West Texas A&M University.”

WT has agreed to give Weatherford students access to graduate advisers and provide application support, financial aid and scholarship counseling, and other hands-on experience.

“It just makes them people and not numbers in the process, and I know Weatherford feels the same way,” said President Wendler. “As a matter of fact generally community colleges do an excellent job at attending to the needs of individual students.”

Both presidents stress the importance of the students and that the student comes first.

“We provide them with a buffet, a wide range of choices, high quality choices that they can choose from. For many of them that will be here at West Texas A&M University,” said President Farmer. “It’s about giving our students high quality affordable educational opportunities and choice.”

Today’s partnership furthers West Texas A&M’s goal of becoming the most transfer-friendly university in Texas.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about...
Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle
11-year-old Kazuall McCallon is missing and was last seen near SW 9th.
Amarillo police have found missing 11-year-old boy
Amarillo police arrested two teenagers in connection to an overnight shooting at apartments on...
Police arrest 2 teenagers in connection to overnight shooting at Amarillo apartments
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned home last night.
Fire extinguished at abandoned Amarillo home

Latest News

Access to contraceptive care will remain largely the same for Panhandle residents who for years...
Expert chats whether Texas will criminalize inter-state abortion travel after Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade
Amarillo Area Foundation, a large facilitator of nonprofits recently received a $3 million...
Amarillo Area Foundation moving to new location in heart of Downtown
another chance house logo
Another Chance House adding more housing square footage to accommodate more veterans
Angelina County Sheriff cracking down on illegal dumping
Man accused of illegal dumping outside of Perryton paying thousands in fines