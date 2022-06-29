WT partners with Weatherford College to ease transition into graduate school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M and Weatherford College are joining forces to make applying to graduate school easier.

Today the Weatherford College President Tod A. Farmer and WT President Walter V. Wendler signed an agreement to expand opportunities for under graduate students who want to go to WT’s graduate school.

“It integrates the undergraduate program at Weatherford College with our graduate program from the time it starts,” says President Wendler. “This means that our students will be getting advice and counsel that will help them in a smooth and productive transfer from Weatherford into West Texas A&M University.”

WT has agreed to give Weatherford students access to graduate advisers and provide application support, financial aid and scholarship counseling, and other hands-on experience.

“It just makes them people and not numbers in the process, and I know Weatherford feels the same way,” said President Wendler. “As a matter of fact generally community colleges do an excellent job at attending to the needs of individual students.”

Both presidents stress the importance of the students and that the student comes first.

“We provide them with a buffet, a wide range of choices, high quality choices that they can choose from. For many of them that will be here at West Texas A&M University,” said President Farmer. “It’s about giving our students high quality affordable educational opportunities and choice.”

Today’s partnership furthers West Texas A&M’s goal of becoming the most transfer-friendly university in Texas.

