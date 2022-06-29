Wolves workout in new West Plains facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The newest addition to Canyon ISD, West Plains High School, is almost ready for the school year and that includes fall sports. Athletes captured their first glimpse inside some of the new facilities this week.

After three weeks of summer workouts, the West Plains Wolves were welcomed home to their new facility.

“It is nice to be able to get in because the last three weeks we’ve been at West Plains Junior High and we’ve had no weight room,” said Jeff Lofton, West Plains football Assistant Head Coach.

As many as 350 athletes have participated in the Wolves summer program looking to start their inaugural season off strong.

“This is like where we get most of our hard work done and our plays and everything like that done,” said Jarrett Diggs, West Plains junior defensive end. “I think it’s very important to be here. You know condition.”

Football, basketball and volleyball athletes show up bright and early to be ready to grind at 6 a.m.

“They’re rolling in at 5:30 or 5:35, and so if you have that kind of dedication then the sky is the limit and I’m excited about it,” said Lofton.

Athletes are working on agility, building strength and increasing their vertical jump with the new equipment.

“It was really cool seeing the weight room and all of the that and seeing the turf room,” said Rylie Patterson, West Plains senior middle blocker. “We’ve only seen pictures and stuff, so it was really cool to see it in person and finally be in here and just work together.”

The coaches have only been together for a few months, but they are already coming together to bond with the Wolfpack.

“You see the guys who have come in and the ladies coaches and the girls coaches from all throughout the state wanting to be a part of West Plains,” said Lofton. “I am blessed and we’re excited to be here.”

The Wolves will take a week off for July Fourth before putting in work four more weeks. Then West Plains starts two-a-days August 1.

