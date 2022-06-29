Who's Hiring?
Warming Trend

Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Thanks to a high pressure over the top of our area, you can expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures moving ahead. For your Wednesday, expect highs in the low to mid 90s with perhaps some triple digits possible to the north. Winds will stay breezier, with south/southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph. Going into tomorrow and towards the weekend, a cold front is expected to roll in, although it will have little bearing on our temperatures, it could lead to some very small chances of rain heading into the holiday weekend.

As of right now, the 4th of July looks to be mostly sunny and warm.

