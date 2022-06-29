Uniting Parents hosting 4th annual Route 66 abilities conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Uniting Parents has announced they are holding their 4th Annual Route 66 abilities conference.

The conference will talk about some solutions and resources for parents of children with disabilities.

Both English and Spanish sessions will be available.

It will be July 9, at the Church of Christ on Wesley Road in Amarillo.

Online registration will end on July 4.

