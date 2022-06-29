Who's Hiring?
UFC star charged in shooting sues man over alleged molesting

FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight...
FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is now suing the man and his family, who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, in February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup carrying the man through busy streets.(Source: San Jose Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cain Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is suing the man and his family, who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, in February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup truck carrying the man through busy streets.

His criminal trial is pending.

Velasquez claims in the civil lawsuit that the man he’s accused of targeting had sexually molested Velasquez’s son while the boy was attending the day care.

