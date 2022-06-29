Who's Hiring?
Man accused of illegal dumping outside of Perryton paying thousands in fines

Angelina County Sheriff cracking down on illegal dumping
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Environmental Regulators approved an agreement today that will cost a man they say operated illegal dumping operations outside of Perryton.

Ramon Vela denied all the allegations, but will be paying a fine of about $29 thousand according to the agreement.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says pits contained a variety of material including demolished buildings.

Another pit had about 2,000 burning tires in it.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

