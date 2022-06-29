Who's Hiring?
Lake Meredith is undergoing maintenance at Spring Canyon Recreation area

Lake Meredith will be undergoing maintenance at the Spring Canyon Recreation area and Cedar...
Lake Meredith will be undergoing maintenance at the Spring Canyon Recreation area and Cedar Canyon.(none)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lake Meredith will be undergoing maintenance at the Spring Canyon Recreation area and Cedar Canyon.

The maintenance will focus on routine road repairs and surface water retention areas at spring canyon as well as drainage clearing and boat ramp repairs for Cedar Canyon.

Minimal closures are expected for traffic heading to the lake during the fourth of July weekend, and the swimming and picnic areas will remain open and unaffected.

Maintenance is expected to be completed August 5.

