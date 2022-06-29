Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘It’s very emotional’: 2 arrested after child dies in car, sheriff says

Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a...
Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a child's death.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama authorities are investigating a baby’s death with two people arrested in the incident.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called on Monday about an unresponsive juvenile.

Sheriff Matt Gentry said deputies found evidence of neglect and a baby who was not breathing in a car.

WBRC reports Vinton Rockwell, 34, and Lauren Whittle, 29, have been arrested in the case, with the child dying despite efforts from first responders.

“It’s very emotional anytime law enforcement and first responders work cases involving children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and those affected,” Gentry said.

Rockwell and Whittle are facing manslaughter charges, and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about...
Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle
11-year-old Kazuall McCallon is missing and was last seen near SW 9th.
Amarillo police have found missing 11-year-old boy
Amarillo police arrested two teenagers in connection to an overnight shooting at apartments on...
Police arrest 2 teenagers in connection to overnight shooting at Amarillo apartments
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned home last night.
Fire extinguished at abandoned Amarillo home

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire Thursday; Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Left: This Henderson Detention Center Photo shows Shane Lee Brown, now 25. (Henderson Police...
Black man arrested on warrant for white man in case of mistaken identity
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home