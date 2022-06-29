Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Expert chats whether Texas will criminalize inter-state abortion travel after Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade

Travel between states for abortion purposes could become legislative battle.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Access to contraceptive care will remain largely the same for Panhandle residents who for years have needed to drive hundreds of miles to other cities and states.

This comes following the Supreme Court ruling last week effectively overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision nearly 50 years ago.

Christopher Macaulay, an assistant professor of political science at West Texas A&M, says he expects many legislative battles to happen in the coming months, but that driving to New Mexico will likely remain a viable option.

“What this effectively does, is it leaves it up to the states to decide abortion policy,” Macaulay said.

Worried about possible lawsuits, multiple state non-profits stopped offering to help with access to contraceptive care following the ruling.

“We’re in kind of uncharted legal territory,” Macaulay said.

Macaulay added the Texas legislature is considering legislation which would make it illegal to travel to other states for contraceptive care - an issue that would likely reach higher to higher courts.

“I can tell you pretty confidently, you will still be able to travel to New Mexico to receive an abortion,” Macaulay said. “The question is whether or not Texas will try to make that illegal, and more importantly, whether or not they will succeed.”

The most recent data from the Texas Department of State and Health services shows Amarillo has an infant mortality rate of 6.1 percent, a figure higher than the state and national average.

The United Nations says access to safe abortion is an important predictor of population health, and infant mortality specifically.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about...
Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle
11-year-old Kazuall McCallon is missing and was last seen near SW 9th.
Amarillo police have found missing 11-year-old boy
Amarillo police arrested two teenagers in connection to an overnight shooting at apartments on...
Police arrest 2 teenagers in connection to overnight shooting at Amarillo apartments
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned home last night.
Fire extinguished at abandoned Amarillo home

Latest News

West Texas A&M partners with Weatherford College to ease transition into graduate school
WT partners with Weatherford College to ease transition into graduate school
Amarillo Area Foundation, a large facilitator of nonprofits recently received a $3 million...
Amarillo Area Foundation moving to new location in heart of Downtown
another chance house logo
Another Chance House adding more housing square footage to accommodate more veterans
Angelina County Sheriff cracking down on illegal dumping
Man accused of illegal dumping outside of Perryton paying thousands in fines