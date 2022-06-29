Dr. Paul Matney to speak at Texas Panhandle War Memorial

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dr. Paul Matney will speak at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on Saturday.

The first Saturday of each month, the memorial hosts a one-hour lecture on topics related to military history.

Dr. Matney will speak about his father Captain Carl P. Matney and his experience landing at Salerno, Italy on September 6, 1943.

The lecture takes place at 1:30 p.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center at 4111 S. Georgia.

Dr. Matney serves on the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum board and the advisory board for The Center for the Study of the American West. He spent 43 years in higher education in Amarillo and was president of Amarillo College for six years.

His lecture is free and open to the public.

