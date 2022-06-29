Doppler Dave Expects Some General Summer Conditions

Typical summer warmth is back for a few days with low 90s for highs today and quiet skies. We can expect to drop into the upper 60s by morning, but the daytime heat will be trending up a bit over the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be near 97 with mid 90s continuing into the weekend. As far as precipitation potential, a few evening storms may approach the area during the late hours of Friday and Saturday, but the activity should be rather spotty.

