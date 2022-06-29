Clovis Police: Man wanted for armed robbery at Allsups

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery at an Allsups on Saturday evening.

According t o officials, on Saturday, June 25, at around 10:23 p.m., employees at the Allsups near W. 7th St. called Clovis Dispatch and reported an armed robbery that had just happened.

The suspect was described by the clerk as a man who is around 6 foot, and 300 pounds.

Employees stated the man came into the store wearing a camo hooded jacket, a face covering, with a firearm in one hand, and a paper bag in the other.

With the store clerks at gunpoint, the suspect demanded money from the cash register be put into the paper bag.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and no one was hurt during this incident.

If you have any information about the robbery, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

