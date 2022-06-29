Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Another Chance House adding more housing square footage to accommodate more veterans

another chance house logo
another chance house logo(n/a)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance House is growing by adding one thousand square feet to it’s veteran home to house more men.

The new addition will open up beds in some of their other homes as well as help shorten the wait-list for veterans, and men in the homes they have.

“It’s going to open some beds in our other property where we can hopefully lessen our wait-list to bring more men into our program hopefully on a faster bases. Normally we run on a 10 to 12 week waiting list so adding the bed is going to help tremendously,” said Steve Smart.

The additions will include bedrooms, two offices, one for a case manger, a double bathroom, and new heating and air to help make living for the veterans more comfortable.

“14 men will be able to live on this property. Also we’ll be able to enclose the staircase that is behind me that will protect from the weather and just put in a little more safety and security for the men that live here,” said Steve Smart, executive director of Another Chance House.

Another Chance House is excited for the renovations for many reasons, mainly for the comfort it will bring to the veterans living in the home.

“The heating and air for all the men they all will have their own thermostat in their room and that a pretty big deal especially with our heat and the cold here. Hopefully that will be a big comfort for the men and gives them the opportunity to not worry about some of the trivial things and really work on the things they are here for,” said Steve Smart.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about...
Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle
11-year-old Kazuall McCallon is missing and was last seen near SW 9th.
Amarillo police have found missing 11-year-old boy
Amarillo police arrested two teenagers in connection to an overnight shooting at apartments on...
Police arrest 2 teenagers in connection to overnight shooting at Amarillo apartments
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned home last night.
Fire extinguished at abandoned Amarillo home

Latest News

Angelina County Sheriff cracking down on illegal dumping
Man accused of illegal dumping outside of Perryton paying thousands in fines
A Travis Middle School teacher has received a $5,000 grant from echo-innovation.
Travis Middle School teacher receives $5,000 grant
Clovis police looking for man involved in an armed robbery at an Allsups
Clovis Police: Man wanted for armed robbery at Allsups
Lake Meredith will be undergoing maintenance at the Spring Canyon Recreation area and Cedar...
Lake Meredith is undergoing maintenance at Spring Canyon Recreation area