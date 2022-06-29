Amarillo Police investigate after employee threatened during robbery at truck stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said an aggravated robbery took place at a Truck Stop in Amarillo this morning.

APD was sent at 4:12 a.m. to the TA Truck Stop at 7000 I-40 East.

The victim, an employee at the truck stop, said a woman came in the store and demanded money.

APD said the victim reported being threatened with a gun.

Officials said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the suspect was not located.

The incident is being investigated by the Amarillo PD Violent Crimes Squad.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

