Amarillo Area Foundation moving to new location in heart of Downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area Foundation, a large facilitator of nonprofits recently received a $3 million building permit for new headquarters.

Right now, the center is at 801 S Fillmore St. on the seventh floor, Amarillo Area Foundation says this new location will allow its resources to be more accessible.

“We feel like it would be better for us to be down where people feel like they can reach us better, we’ll have better parking availability for our events and hopefully people will even know our brand a little better, sometimes we’re the best kept secret in the Panhandle,” said Keralee Clay, senior vice president, Amarillo Area Foundation.

The new location is in the heart of downtown at 10th and Polk, 919 S. Polk.

Executive Director of Center City, Beth Duke, believes this will help Downtown.

“The new facility on a major corner of Center City will be a wonderful addition to downtown. It will bring more people to Polk Street and continue to beautify our historic Main Street,” said Duke.

The new location will allow for additional office space for staff, along with more space for area nonprofits.

“We’re going to be able to offer larger seminars, larger workshops, but we’re also going to have a beautiful conference space in which they can have that space for little to no rental cost, so I think that will help them be able to have events more effectively and help us engage with our local non profits in a more accessible way,” said Clay.

Clay says construction is projected to be completed this time next year, June of 2023.

