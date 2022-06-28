Rylee Jo Lively lives life in the fast lane making an impact on and off the track

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Big dreams for a little lady, but not out of reach. Meet one of the fastest girls in town from Wildorado.

Rylee Jo Lively lives life in the fast lane.

“I go about 42 miles per hour,” said Lively.

In four year racing at Silver Dollar Speedway, the 9-year-old has won Rooke of the Year and is a two-time Track Champion.

“When you pass that cone coming out of three and four that’s when you start and you just go for about 10 laps,” said Lively. “On the tenth lap there’s a checkered flag.”

Not only is racing Go Karts a family sport, but also Rylee Jo’s number. She went with 170 because her dad wore 70 as a football player and her mom was number 17 back when she raced cars.

“It’s not just showing up at the track on Friday and racing,” said Steven Lively, Rylee Jo’s father. “There’s tearing the kart down during the week, cleaing it and tire work. It just teaches her to have a good work ethic.”

“I have to put a new spark plug, some gas and that’s it,” said Lively.

She also stays busy off the track volunteering for Fill with Hope, Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics and more.

“I do backpack giveaways, food drives and toy giveaways,” said Lively.

“Us giving back, making our community better, I just feel like that’s a positive thing to have when you have a good platform to do that with,” said Steven Lively.

Lively is not the only girl behind the wheel. She battles every week with her friend Berkley Reese.

“There’s a lot of competition between us,” said Reese, Rylee Jo’s competitor and friend. “It’s really cool because it’s not that popular with girls to race. It’s really fun because then we get to go out there and have a whole bunch of fun. Us going together.”

One day Lively plans on competing in NASCAR. She looks up to McKenna Haase, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

“I mean it’s awesome seeing her get to live out her dream that she has to go fast, to compete and just succeed at everything she does,” said Steven Lively.

“Just follow your dreams,” said Lively.

Silver Dollar Speedway go kart schedule for 2022 in Amarillo. (SOURCE: KFDA)

