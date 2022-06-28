Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Community Service provides mental health first aid training

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Community Services along with Texas Panhandle Centers will be providing mental health first aid training for the public.

The training provides skills needed to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be struggling or experiencing a crisis.

Training will take place throughout the Panhandle, and are open to the public.

An upcoming event will be at the Hereford Senior Center on July 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Families are still struggling to get back on track post pandemic. Mental health is such an important part of that and we are thrilled to be able to partner with Texas Panhandle Centers to provide this important training,” says Magi York, Panhandle Community Services Executive Director.

Mental Health first aid training for seniors
Mental Health first aid training for seniors(Source: Panhandle Community services)

