National Junior Limousin Cattle Show brings more than cattle to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Junior Limousin Cattle Show taking place at the Amarillo National Center this week is hosting kids and cattle from all over the United States.

Bret Begert, Co-Chair of the National Junior Limousin show, says that this event will bring over 600 people to the area.

“350 head of cattle from 27 states here representing the best of the best of the limousin breed,” says Begert. “This is our national show and we are glad to be back in Amarillo, Texas.”

The Amarillo Convention and Visitor Center estimates the event will bring over $1.7 million in economic impact to the community.

“They spend money in Amarillo,” says Begert. “People eating out, spending money and we hope it’s good to Amarillo because I want to emphasize how good Amarillo is to us.”

The Limousin Cattle show is free to attend at the fair grounds and continues tomorrow and Thursday starting at 8:00 a.m.

