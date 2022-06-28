‘It’s a healing process’: Memorial honors those who died from 2016 Panhandle train wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Train unions worked together to host a memorial site honoring the deadly Panhandle train wreck of 2016.

The cross will serve as a reminder of the dangers involved with conducting trains, as well as honor the lives taken on this day, six years ago.

Jake Thompson, President of the Smart-TD 1313 Division, said the memorial is an important part of the grieving process for families, friends and the community.

“This memorial is very important for the railroad families,” Thompson said. “We travel through here, traverse this track day and night, 365 days a year.”

The head-on collision in 2016 killed three and seriously injured another.

Thompson said the memorial serves as a reminder to the community.

“We may take a trip for granted and not come home,” Thompson commented.

The ceremony was well-attended, and many members shared prayers and poems for those affected by the wreck.

“Some of them are funny stories, some of them are sad stories, some of them are lots of tears,” said Thompson. “It’s a healing process for us to be able to have this.”

