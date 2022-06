AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hoodoo Mural Festival is returning again to downtown Amarillo this October.

This year’s music lineup will be headlined by DJ’s Neil Frances and Flamingosis - along with big names from the mural art world.

Tickets will be going on sale for the event Friday at 10:00 a.m. starting at $25.

