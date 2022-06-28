Fire extinguished at abandoned Amarillo home

Who's Hiring?
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned home last night.
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned home last night.

AFD said they were sent at 7:49 p.m. to the home at 4208 S. Bonham and upon arrival, found the home heavily involved with fire and smoke.

Fire crews searched the home and extinguished the fire.

There were no utilities to the home and there have been numerous reports of transients occupying the property, according to AFD.

A large barbecue grill was found in the kitchen with several pieces of wood.

AFD said it appeared as if someone had burned wood in the grill, possibly to cook.

There were no injuries.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and determine the fire “was caused by improperly using outdoor appliances indoors.”

The fire was ruled accidental.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

