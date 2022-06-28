Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s tour bus now accepting reservations

A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and...
A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dollywood Dreammore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, which is one of Dolly Parton’s tour buses.

A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Suite 1986 is a one-of-a-kind 45-foot bus. It includes a couch, a kitchen, a dining table, two toilets, a tub and a bedroom.

Dolly also retrofitted a closet, which displayed some of her gowns and jewelry.

The bus is located just outside of the resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about...
Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle
Amarillo police arrested two teenagers in connection to an overnight shooting at apartments on...
Police arrest 2 teenagers in connection to overnight shooting at Amarillo apartments
Woman killed after motorcycle wreck on I-40 near Vega
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise...
Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Federal investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident