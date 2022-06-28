Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Cool & Clearing

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The last of any shower activity is continuing to clear out of the region and off to the south pre-sunrise this morning. After rain chances come to an end, we’ll see gradually clearing skies for your Tuesday. Thankfully, despite a stronger push of winds out of the south, temperatures will still be below normal, with highs down in the 80s for most. Looking ahead, the middle of this week will be warmer and drier, with highs peaking in the mid-90s, before we cool down heading into the weekend, where we could see another round of shower and thunderstorm chances.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about...
Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle
Amarillo police arrested two teenagers in connection to an overnight shooting at apartments on...
Police arrest 2 teenagers in connection to overnight shooting at Amarillo apartments
Woman killed after motorcycle wreck on I-40 near Vega
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

KFDA First Alert Weather Update 3/10
Doppler Dave Tracks Mild Summer Weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
News and weather on-demand
Gradual Warm-Up
Gradual Warm-Up
Gradual Warm-Up