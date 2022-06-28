Cool & Clearing

The last of any shower activity is continuing to clear out of the region and off to the south pre-sunrise this morning. After rain chances come to an end, we’ll see gradually clearing skies for your Tuesday. Thankfully, despite a stronger push of winds out of the south, temperatures will still be below normal, with highs down in the 80s for most. Looking ahead, the middle of this week will be warmer and drier, with highs peaking in the mid-90s, before we cool down heading into the weekend, where we could see another round of shower and thunderstorm chances.

