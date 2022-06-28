Clovis police searching for man involved in a bank robbery

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police need your help locating a suspect involved in a bank robbery.

Clovis Police Department said today at 12:35 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at US Bank, located at 2501 N. Prince St.

No one was injured.

The suspect matches the same description of the suspect involved in the June 17 robbery at Washington Federal Bank, 2720 N. Prince St.

The suspect came into the bank with a plastic bag and demanded money from the employees.

Police said the suspect drove off in a black SUV with an unknown amount of money.

CPD and the FBI are investigating the crime.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or crime are asked to call (575) 769-1921.

