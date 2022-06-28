Who's Hiring?
AT&T partnering with City of Amarillo to bring affordable internet access
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AT&T and the City of Amarillo have been working together to bring affordable internet access through the “Affordable Connectivity” program.

It will bring affordable internet to the entire city, including the north-eastern side, and aims to put accessible Wi-Fi in public places such as parks, and will be available for citizens in Amarillo to use freely.

AT&T is putting $20 million into the project, the city is dedicating $2 million to the project.

The City believe’s this project will put Amarillo as one of the top tech cities in the U.S.

“There is no such thing as a tech industry anymore. All industries are tech industries, and what we’re doing through this project is just establishing Amarillo as the leader. If you’re looking for a place to build a business of the future it’s here in Amarillo because were building the city of the future’,” said Rich Gagnon, chief information officer for the city.

AT&T says the affordable access to internet will help students and business, as well as the everyday individual.

“Whether it be work force readiness, whether you go to college. It’s giving everyone that chance to succeed in life and that’s by having technology at their hands, that is the world we see today,” said Fred Maldonado, regional vice president of AT&T.

The project overall will affect those in lower income areas, including students who may not be able to do homework.

“To provide broad band capabilities to homes that couldn’t afford it otherwise. If you think about it 68 percent of our kids are on assisted lunch, every one of those house holds qualify,” said Rich Gagnon.

The project came from Howard Smith, a member of the city council, who saw the need in areas of the city.

“I saw the vision, that we had to do something. something right here. The vision that I had but they brought me into the vision, and now we’re where were at today,” said Howard Smith.

Most people in the city will be able to qualify for the program.

