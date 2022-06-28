Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Helium plant system to be auctioned

North Amarillo Helium Plant System
North Amarillo Helium Plant System(Source: Amarillo Helium Plant)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. General Services administration is auctioning off a federal helium system north of Amarillo.

The plant includes over 38 thousand acres of mineral rights, several gas wells, and pipeline running from Texas to Kansas.

It will also include a 10-acre maintenance station in Satanta, Kansas.

Public sale will be in August, and the property conveyance will take place in September.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

