Amarillo Helium plant system to be auctioned
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. General Services administration is auctioning off a federal helium system north of Amarillo.
The plant includes over 38 thousand acres of mineral rights, several gas wells, and pipeline running from Texas to Kansas.
It will also include a 10-acre maintenance station in Satanta, Kansas.
Public sale will be in August, and the property conveyance will take place in September.
