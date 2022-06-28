Amarillo Helium plant system to be auctioned

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. General Services administration is auctioning off a federal helium system north of Amarillo.

The plant includes over 38 thousand acres of mineral rights, several gas wells, and pipeline running from Texas to Kansas.

It will also include a 10-acre maintenance station in Satanta, Kansas.

Public sale will be in August, and the property conveyance will take place in September.

