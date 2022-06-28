Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City possibly adding more land near SW 34th and Soncy area

By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo may add some more land inside its city limits after setting a public hearing today to consider annexing property near SW 34th Avenue and Soncy Road.

City council members voted to let City Manager Jared Miller formalize an agreement for services like law enforcement for a largely residential development on about 240 acres.

The property would be between Helium and Soncy roads.

The hearing will be July 12, during a city council meeting.

