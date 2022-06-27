Who's Hiring?
Woman killed after motorcycle wreck on I-40 near Vega

By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman died after a wreck on Interstate 40 near Vega on Saturday.

DPS officials said the wreck occurred at noon about five miles west of Vega.

A 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was east on I-40 when the rear tire blew out, causing the driver to lost control.

DPS said the motorcycle turned onto its side and skid on the roadway.

As a result, both riders were thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver, 66-year-old Robert Heinrich of Garber, Oklahoma, was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

DPS said the passenger, 64-year-old Denise Heinrich of Garber, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident is still under investigation by DPS.

