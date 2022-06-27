Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says

According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and...
According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and second in Georgia.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson, James Giles and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 3-year-old was found dead inside the back of an SUV parked outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Georgia Sunday night.

According to the coroner’s office, the boy died from asphyxiation from being left in a hot vehicle.

“Just be aware. Just be aware. If you’re an adult, be responsible,” Coroner Buddy Bryan told WTVM. “The children are innocent. They can’t help themselves, and when you have a child that puts the responsibility on you.”

Bryan said the child’s grandmother realized he was missing around 8 p.m. The toddler, his grandmother and several other kids had been out and about all day and made several stops.

The family returned home around 5:30 p.m., but the toddler never got out of the SUV.

When the grandmother realized she had not seen the boy, she called the child’s uncle who was using the vehicle to make an ice cream run.

WTVM says that’s when the uncle found the 3-year-old in the third-row seat of a Nissan SUV parked in the Wendy’s parking lot.

Police say it is unclear if anyone will face charges for the boy’s death.

According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and the second in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after motorcycle wreck on I-40 near Vega
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a woman dead after walking on the roadway west of...
1 dead after vehicle hits woman walking on roadway west of Amarillo
Amarillo police arrested another teenager in relation to the 13-year-old boy who was found dead...
APD: 2nd teen arrested in relation to 13-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo
Clovis police are looking for a possible male juvenile involved in shooting multiple rounds at...
Clovis Police: Wanted juvenile involved in shooting multiple rounds at apartment

Latest News

Students get lunch of homemade pizza and Caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate...
Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
A CEO killed was the first homicide in Fairfax City, Virginia, since July 2008.
CEO’s killing marks this city’s first homicide since 2008
Amarillo police arrested two teenagers in connection to an overnight shooting at apartments on...
Police arrest 2 teenagers in connection to overnight shooting at Amarillo apartments
A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17%...
A 4th of July cookout will cost you 17% more this year, survey finds