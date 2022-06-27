Who's Hiring?
Married couple hired to serve Amarillo Salvation Army together

Amarillo Salvation Army welcomes two new employees
Amarillo Salvation Army welcomes two new employees(WRDW)
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Salvation Army is welcoming two longtime employees.

Majors Tex and Andrea Ellis have been working with the Salvation Army in Texas for more than the last 10 years, and will now be working in the Panhandle.

Maj. Tex Ellis said they rely on community help and volunteers to accomplish their work.

“We’re excited to see what we can do for the community,” he said. “The Salvation Army is to serve: whoever, whenever, with whatever.”

The married couple said they work together closely, picking out jobs for each other based on who is better suited for the task at hand.

“Administration, ministry, services, programs, our family thrift story, our disaster services — all of those things kind of encompass what we do,” Tex Ellis said.

The couple arrived in Amarillo six days ago, and said they began setting up their offices today.

“[We’re here] solely to serve the community, and we do that with the support of the community,” Tex Ellis said.

