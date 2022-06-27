Who's Hiring?
Lawn mowing app has launched for homeowners in Amarillo

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The GreenPal has brought a new way to access lawn care to Amarillo, launching on June 15, and already has 40 lawn care professionals signed up.

GreenPal is an app and website that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals.

“GreenPal has been described as Uber for lawn care,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. “It’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule and pay their lawn guy.”

The app works with the homeowner listing their lawn and what they need, then the lawn care professionals can bid on their property, and then the homeowners choose which lawn care pro they want to work with.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Amarillo find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said Caballero.

GreenPals main goal is to aid lawn care businesses of all kinds, from new to already established businesses.

“Not only does GreenPal handle vendors demand creation, but we also handle the vendors route optimization, scheduling, and payment processing,” said Caballero. “GreenPal is a true operating system for landscaping professionals.”

For homeowners to sign up, click here.

For lawn care businesses to sign up, click here.

