Historic groundbreaking ceremony held today in downtown Amarillo

The CVMR Texas and Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosted the event to introduce the...
The CVMR Texas and Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosted the event to introduce the first Environmentally Neutral Industrial Scale Critical Minerals Refinery in the U.S (source: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)(Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A historic groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday afternoon in downtown Amarillo.

The CVMR Texas and Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosted the event to introduce the first Environmentally Neutral Industrial Scale Critical Minerals Refinery in the U.S.

The CVMR is a privately held, metal refining technology provider that is also engaged in mining and refining mineral resources in 18 countries.

The company is a world leader in metal powder production used in 3D printing, metal injection molding, super alloys, complex net shapes, electronics, rechargeable batteries, manufacture of aerospace and automotive parts, medical instruments, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.

