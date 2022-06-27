Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Tracks Mild Summer Weather

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cool summer air lingers across our area due to the strong cold front that swept in over the weekend. Along with highs in the 60s and 70s, rain continues to fall in the northern part of the area. Refreshing overnight lows in the upper 50s can be expected and tomorrow will only be a few degrees warmer than today as we reach the low to mid 80s. Highs above 90 will not resume until Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after motorcycle wreck on I-40 near Vega
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
DPS is investigating a crash resulting a woman dead after walking on the roadway west of...
1 dead after vehicle hits woman walking on roadway west of Amarillo
Amarillo police arrested another teenager in relation to the 13-year-old boy who was found dead...
APD: 2nd teen arrested in relation to 13-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo
Clovis police are looking for a possible male juvenile involved in shooting multiple rounds at...
Clovis Police: Wanted juvenile involved in shooting multiple rounds at apartment

Latest News

VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
News and weather on-demand
Gradual Warm-Up
Gradual Warm-Up
Gradual Warm-Up
News and weather on-demand
Cooler Air, Scattered Showers