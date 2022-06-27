Doppler Dave Tracks Mild Summer Weather

Cool summer air lingers across our area due to the strong cold front that swept in over the weekend. Along with highs in the 60s and 70s, rain continues to fall in the northern part of the area. Refreshing overnight lows in the upper 50s can be expected and tomorrow will only be a few degrees warmer than today as we reach the low to mid 80s. Highs above 90 will not resume until Thursday.

