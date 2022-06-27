Clovis Police: Wanted juvenile involved in shooting multiple rounds at apartment

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a possible male juvenile involved in shooting multiple rounds at an apartment early Saturday morning.

According to the release, on Saturday, June 25, at around 2:33 a.m., Clovis police responded to apartments near N. Martin Luther King Blvd. about multiple callers, staying there were 20 to 30 shots heard coming from the complex.

Officers spoke to several people on scene who all claimed to have not seen anything.

During the investigation, officers found two different areas containing casings, presumably from this incident.

One group of spent casings consisted of 9mm rounds and the other group of casings consisted of a mixture of 9mm and shotgun shells.

One of the residents on scene reported a bullet striking her apartment and entering into her child’s room.

A vehicle on scene was also reported being struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Once officers left the scene, they received another call about what appeared to be a juvenile male holding a shotgun within the apartment complex.

When officers arrived back on scene, they found this male who appeared to be in possession of a shotgun and pursued on foot.

The juvenile was pursued into an apartment at which point he jumped out the back window. Officers lost sight of the him and the juvenile nor the weapon were found.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.