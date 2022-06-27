Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis Police: Wanted juvenile involved in shooting multiple rounds at apartment

Clovis police are looking for a possible male juvenile involved in shooting multiple rounds at...
Clovis police are looking for a possible male juvenile involved in shooting multiple rounds at an apartment early Saturday morning.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a possible male juvenile involved in shooting multiple rounds at an apartment early Saturday morning.

According to the release, on Saturday, June 25, at around 2:33 a.m., Clovis police responded to apartments near N. Martin Luther King Blvd. about multiple callers, staying there were 20 to 30 shots heard coming from the complex.

Officers spoke to several people on scene who all claimed to have not seen anything.

During the investigation, officers found two different areas containing casings, presumably from this incident.

One group of spent casings consisted of 9mm rounds and the other group of casings consisted of a mixture of 9mm and shotgun shells.

One of the residents on scene reported a bullet striking her apartment and entering into her child’s room.

A vehicle on scene was also reported being struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Once officers left the scene, they received another call about what appeared to be a juvenile male holding a shotgun within the apartment complex.

When officers arrived back on scene, they found this male who appeared to be in possession of a shotgun and pursued on foot.

The juvenile was pursued into an apartment at which point he jumped out the back window. Officers lost sight of the him and the juvenile nor the weapon were found.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a crash resulting a woman dead after walking on the roadway west of...
1 dead after vehicle hits woman walking on roadway west of Amarillo
Amarillo police arrested another teenager in relation to the 13-year-old boy who was found dead...
APD: 2nd teen arrested in relation to 13-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound yesterday in Amarillo
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Kendall David Wyatt is considered missing by the Amarillo Police Department (Source: APD)
Amarillo Police: Missing endangered man found safe
Woman killed after motorcycle wreck on I-40 near Vega

Latest News

Highway 136 is closed due to a crash.
Traffic diverted due to crash on Highway 136
second
2ND CUP: Damien Priest
Clovis police are asking for help identifying the suspect in and armed robbery of an Allsups.
Clovis police looking for suspect in Allsups armed robbery
Kelvin Jonatan Najera Sevilla wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, bounding her hands in...
Clovis police arrests man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend