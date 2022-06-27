Who's Hiring?
Clovis police looking for suspect in Allsups armed robbery

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are asking for help identifying the suspect in and armed robbery of an Allsups.

Around 10:23 p.m. on June 25, employees at the Allsups on West 7th called police to report an armed robbery.

Employees told police a man came into the store wearing a camouflaged hooded jacket, a face covering, with a gun in one hand and a paper bag in the other.

The suspect pointed his gun at the clerks and demanded money from the cash register be put in the bag.

The suspect then left with the money.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

