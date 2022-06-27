Clovis police arrests man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police has arrested a man who was wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend on June 23.

According to the release, on June 25, 26-year-old Kelvin Jonatan Najera Sevilla was found by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department and was taken into custody.

On June 23, a 39-year-old woman reported that she was held against her will near Ross St. by her ex-boyfriend identified as 26-year-old Kelvin Jonatan Najera Sevilla.

When officers found the woman, they found nylon rope tied around her body, and her hands were bound with duct tape.

Duct tape was also found in her hair along with ligature marks observed around her neck and ankles.

Before the woman freed herself and went to go get help, it was reported Sevilla held a gun to her head, attempted to suffocate her with a plastic bag, and made statements that he was going to put her body in her vehicle and light it on fire.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.