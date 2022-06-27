Who's Hiring?
Borger asking donations to expand education program beyond fire safety

The Borger Fire Prevention Bureau has partnered with multiple safety partners to provide fire safety materials for the schools and communities.
The Borger Fire Prevention Bureau has partnered with multiple safety partners to provide fire safety materials for the schools and communities.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Fire Prevention Bureau has partnered with multiple safety partners to provide fire safety materials for the schools and communities.

The Project SHIELD Borger program will support new and expanded public safety educational and outreach events.

To contribute to the program, you can send a check to City of Borger Fund 35-31419 P.O. Box 5250, Borger , TX 79008.

