Borger asking donations to expand education program beyond fire safety

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Fire Prevention Bureau has partnered with multiple safety partners to provide fire safety materials for the schools and communities.

The Project SHIELD Borger program will support new and expanded public safety educational and outreach events.

To contribute to the program, you can send a check to City of Borger Fund 35-31419 P.O. Box 5250, Borger , TX 79008.

